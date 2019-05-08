6 teens beat headmaster to death - 4 In custody, 2 on the run

For mercilessly beating the headmaster of Salvation Army Basic School at Asiakwa, resulting in his death, four young men have been remanded in police custody by the Kibi District Magistrate Court to reappear on May 14, 2019
.
The four, Richard Anani,18, Emmanuel Mireku, 18, Philip Okodie,18, and Paul Boadu,19, were remanded and they are to help the Eastern Regional Police Command to apprehend the two on the run.
All four were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder at Asiakwa at the court’s sitting yesterday May 7, 2019, presided over by Ms Alice Efua Yirenkyi.
Following Bosompem’s death, the police were able to arrest the four who were at the court yesterday.
Assault
According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, initial investigations by the police showed that the six young men assaulted Bosompem when he warned them to stay off his backyard where they had allegedly been engaging in all manner of anti-social behaviour.
Aside from that, they were allegedly also stealing farm produce from his backyard farm.
Apparently, a threat from Bosompem that he was going to inform the police to arrest those invading his backyard infuriated the young men who, according to the police, accosted him in the vicinity, landing an assault on him which had sent him to an early grave.
He was initially admitted to the Kibi Hospital but later transferred to the St Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua where he died on May 3, 2019 while on admission.
“So the four were arrested and after investigation, charged with the offences,” DSP Tetteh stated.
Quiet man
The Local Secretary to the Ghana National Association of Teachers ( GNAT), Mr Henry Boateng, described the deceased as a very quiet and calm man.
“He was a stammerer so he did not talk much,” he said.
The 55-year-old man, who had been with the Salvation Army Basic School for two years before his untimely death, left behind a wife and three children. One, according to Mr Boateng, was currently writing the WASSCE. The remaining two are a