Special Ramadan dinner at Ibi Styles Hotel Saturday

Purpzconcept for the first time is hosting a dinner in collaboration with Ibis Styles Hotel to bring forth an incredible experience for Muslims on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
The Prophet Muhammad said: "He who fasts Ramadan, having faith and hoping for reward (from Allah) then his past sins are forgotten".
Ramadan is never complete without togetherness and praising the creator.
There is a blessing in dining together, bettering our relationships with our sisters and being blessed to witness yet another Ramadan. With a ticket price of GH¢150, patrons get to enjoy a buffet dinner, a goodie bag and a photoshoot session.
