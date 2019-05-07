Ban importation of flexible plastic bags from China - GPMA to govt

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) has called on the government to ban the importation of flexible plastic bags from China into Ghana
.
“The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation made it mandatory to use Oxo-bio additive in our manufacturing process to check plastic pollution,” the GPMA said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.
Oxo-biodegradable
Addressing the press conference, the President for GPMA, Mr Ebo Botwe said 62 per cent of all plastic bags, films and sheets found on the Ghanaian market are from China.
“Currently, about 62% of plastic carry bags, takeaway bags, cut bags, films and sheets on the markets are imported mostly from China which
The group, therefore, called on the EPA to enforce the laws and regulations on Oxo-Bio Additive on imported finished plastic products into the country.
Plastic packaging products in Ghana
Mr Botwe further stated that the installed capacity for plastic packaging products is at 56 per cent utilisation whilst imports are over 62 per cent coupled with the fact that, most of the multi-national companies are also importing their plastic packaging - attributing their reason to their importation, to the high cost of the locally manufactured plastic products.
“Fact is
Employment
Mr Botwe also said there are about 160 plastic manufacturers in the country giving direct employment to over 28,000 people and indirect employment of over 4,200 and also generates over 3.7 million jobs in the plastic waste recycling sector.
He continued that about 87 per cent of industries in Ghana
“It is interesting to note that, all production of plastic bags, rolls, sheets etc for Burkina Faso market must be Bio-Degradable”.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page