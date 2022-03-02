280 Entrepreneurs benefit from mentoring programme

Some 280 Ghanaian entrepreneurs have graduated from the third edition of a mentoring programme organised by Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans at a ceremony in Kumasi.
For the first time, men were included in the programme, with nine of them participating.
The men were included to make them change agents in their communities.
This brings to 655, the number of Ghanaian entrepreneurs who have benefitted from the programme so far.
The mentees, drawn from across the country, underwent a six-month training with 75 mentors, who mentored them through various trades and crafts to acquire first-hand information and experience to enhance their business development.
The mentorship involved experienced mentors from business modules of small and medium enterprises (SME) to coach, mentor and share best practices with their mentees at their various workplaces.
Dubbed: “Mentoring the Next Generation of Great Women”, the mentoring programme supports and improves people, especially women in the SME sector, to acquire the right skills to become economically viable to contribute towards the nation’s economy.
Some of the skills they acquired during the training are proper record keeping, planning in business, innovation and creativity in business, how to guide against fraud and stock control.
Graduation ceremony
At the graduation ceremony in Kumasi at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer, Sinapi Aba Saving and Loans (SASL), Mr Tony Fosu Gyasi, said the company, like many others, was not just interested in doing business but was also keen in the development of Ghanaian women who formed over 60 per cent of Ghana’s informal sector.
“We will continue to provide the needed support towards the development of many more women to complement the government’s effort at reducing unemployment in the country,” he said.
The CEO urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills acquired judiciously and contribute towards the development of the country.
He encouraged the SME business pace to find Sinapi Aba as their solution centre, and a one-stop financial provider to help them sustain their businesses, considering its numerous sustainable financial packages and capacity building initiatives.
The Chief Programme Officer, SASL, Mrs Joyce Owusu-Dabo, said the programme stood the chance of reducing poverty among women, especially those in the rural areas who cover about 65 per cent of SASL’s target for the project.
She said the company had not only supported entrepreneurs financially but had also continuously equipped them with the technical knowledge to sustain their businesses.
First impression
She seized the opportunity and charged the beneficiaries to be disciplined at all times since discipline was what it took to improve upon their business.
