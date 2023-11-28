175 Tertiary students receive Edikan Trust Fund scholarships

Daily Graphic Nov - 28 - 2023 , 07:25

The Edikan Trust Fund has awarded educational scholarships to 175 students in the catchment areas of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited in the Central and Western regions.

The scholarships will cover the tertiary education of the beneficiaries, who were selected from five communities, namely Ayanfuri, Gyaman and Fobinso, all in the Central Region, and Nkonya and Abenabena in the Western Region.

The Edikan Trust Fund was set up in 2017 to sponsor projects, including schools, health facilities and scholarships, in communities where the mining firm carries out its exploration activities in the Central and Western regions.

At a ceremony to announce the scholarships at Ayanfuri in the Central Region, the Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area in the Central Region, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim, underscored the need to build the capacity of the youth through sound education.

He said education was a critical tool that propelled the progress of societies, and therefore, no effort should be spared in giving future leaders a better foundation.

Launch pad

Nana Prah Agyensaim, who doubles as the Board Chairman of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, said education remained the launch pad of development; hence, the need for parents to make sacrifices to provide the best for their children.

He said the company was not only interested in making profits but also what it could provide in terms of development to its host communities.

The General Manager of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, Daniel Egya Mensah, said the organisation’s commitment to support education in the company’s catchment areas had not waned.

The company, he said, contributed $300,000 to the trust fund annually because it believed in enhancing the potential of the youth through education.

He said the Edikan Trust Fund had been established as a mechanism to promote sustainable development in the catchment areas during the life of the mine and beyond.

Quantum leap

Mr Mensah said this year, the amount being disbursed had seen a quantum leap to accommodate more beneficiaries.

He urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity to make the company proud in the future.

The Wassa Amenfi Municipal Director of Education, Joseph Amoasi, commended Perseus Mining Ghana Limited for complementing the government’s effort in providing education to vulnerable communities and people and urged other companies to emulate Perseus Mining’s gesture.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the gesture.