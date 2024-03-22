12th ICT for devt conference ends in Accra

Juliet Akyaa Safo Mar - 22 - 2024 , 06:26

A knowledge exchange and capacity-building meeting on how to use digitalisation to drive more impactful use of technology for good has ended in Accra.

The 12th ICT for Development (ICT4D) Conference, which had more than 600 experts in information and communications technology (ICT) as participants, was also to create a platform for them to share good practices and innovations, as well as learn new skills.

The two-day event, which was on the themes: “Digital to Tackle wicked problems”, “Data innovations for impact” and “Local leadership for a digital future”, was also to foster partnerships among local and international actors, such as governments, the private sector, research institutions, NGOs and funders.

The participants also explored how ICT4D and data innovations were making measurable difference in the lives of people and increasing the impact of humanitarian relief, development and conservation.

It was funded by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and co-hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), with sponsorship by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other international organisations.

Activities for the conference included hands-on training sessions, interactive sessions on generative AI and locally led digital transformation.

Digitalisation

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, expressed the country’s commitment to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to technology across the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 17, which calls for innovation through digitalisation and legal activities.

“Initiatives such as the mobile money interoperability platform, the paperless port system, the national identity register, and the digital property address system have all brought relief to our citizens,” she said.

The minister said a key pillar in the country’s digital journey was the development of skills of young people, including building their confidence to compete with their peers in other jurisdictions.

She said the ICT4D framework, therefore, served as a catalyst for inclusive growth, empowerment and sustainable progress, particularly in regions facing socio-economic challenges.

“This platform, led by the Catholic Relief Services is a force that has the potential to bridge the digital divide, amplify voices and pave the way for a more equitable world,” the minister added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further urged CRS to work to promote the concept of telemedicine and how technology could be used to achieve that.

Collaboration

Later in a press briefing, the Country Representative of CRS, Daniel Mumuni, said the organisation was working closely with the Ministry of Health and National Ambulance Service to deliver quality health care to the people, especially to pregnant women and children in remote communities.

He said due to ICT, the delay time for a pregnant woman to receive care had now reduced from four hours to 30 minutes.

The Head of Policy Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the MoCD, Emmanuel Ofori, said the aim of the conference aligned with the government’s digital agenda.

The Senior Director of ICT4D, CRS, Nora Lindstrom, also said it was crucial to exchange knowledge, to strengthen digital capacity and rights, as well as new concepts such as digital public goods and infrastructure to facilitate transformation.