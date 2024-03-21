Next article: Two treatment plants on River Pra face possible shut down due to illegal mining

Ghana Institution of Surveyors inducts Dr. Arko-Adjei as President

Emmanuel Baah Mar - 21 - 2024 , 17:59

Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geomatic Engineering, Faculty of Civil and Geo-Engineering, College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been inducted as the 54th President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).

He succeeds Surveyor Daud Sulemana Mahama, having won by popular acclamation.

His investiture took place last night during a Presidential Ball as part of the activities culminating the 19th Surveyors Week & 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GhIS, held at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

Born on July 21, 1970, in Japekrom, in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, Dr. Arko-Adjei is a highly trained professional licensed surveyor with an impeccable surveying background, boasting over two decades of experience in teaching, researching, providing consultancy, and mentorship.

His research works and consultancy services have focused on cadastral surveying, land administration, geo-information management, with a particular emphasis on system analysis and geo-information systems development for decision-making.

Dr. Arko-Adjei has over 40 publications and presentations to his credit and has supervised over 40 MPhil/MSc students, over 160 undergraduate research students, and 3 PhD students in his 40-year career span.

Teamwork

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Arko-Adjei underlined teamwork as the fulcrum of his tenure, rallying all members to bring their expertise to bear.

“Together, as a team, we can overcome all obstacles, build the profession, and achieve our goals,” he told members.

He related his situation to that of Nehemiah in the Bible, stressing the importance of unity, noting that despite being commissioned by God to lead, he couldn't achieve the task alone.

“My utmost desire is to pass on to my successor, at the end of the 2024/2025 session, an Institution that supports the interests of surveyors in Ghana and serves the public good," he remarked.

The outgoing President Surv. Mahama, in a short remark, while symbolically handing over the mantle to his successor, described Dr. Arko-Adjei as “a man of substantial experience in university teaching, collaborative research, international relations, and outreach service delivery."

The AGM was held under the theme "Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure."