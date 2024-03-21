We need more young men to call Adhan - National Mosque

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 21 - 2024 , 18:49

The National Mosque of Ghana has held a competition aimed at promoting, among the youth, the culture of offering Adhan, the Muslim call to Friday public worship (jumʿah) and to the five daily hours of prayer.

The contest dubbed; the National Adhan Competition, was opened to any male aged between 14 to 24 living in Ghana.

Applicants were required to submit a maximum of 3 minutes video of themselves calling Adhan to a whatsapp number.

The best 40 were shortlisted for the competition after which three were selected as winners.

Abdul Nafiu Mohammed from the Ashanti Region was crowned winner with a cash prize of GH¢ 5,000.00.

Hadi Kaafarani, a Lebanese residing in Accra and Osman Abdul Salem also from Accra grabbed the second and third places respectively. Mr Kaafarani walked away with GH¢3,000.00 while Mr Salem got with GH¢2,000.00.

Only men can offer Adhan, per Islamic law.

Significance

A Deputy Administrator at the mosque, Alhaji Jabir Ameer Yaadiga intimidated that the competition was necessary because many young Muslim men were shying away from act because they perceived it to be in the purview of only older men.

“When you come to our local communities, you’ll realise it’s older men who normally call for Adhan and any Muslim will bear with me in this regard,” he said.

“But now we want to change the narrative. You don’t need to be a retiree or to be done with life to call Adhan. It is important in the steps of prayers and Islam in general and so we need more young men to call Adhan,” he added.

The Imam of the Ghana National Mosque, Ali Güven described the Adhan as a critical identity mark and the biggest communication tool for the Islamic community particularly in a secular state like Ghana.

“For example, for most Muslims, Christianity is known by the sound of a bell, the sign of the cross, the priests, priests' vestments, or the liturgical sounds heard in churches,” he added.

No winners, no losers

The Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakr Azindoo stressed that there were no winners or losers as far as the competition was concerned.

He explained that it was a form of highlighting values such as hard work, unity, peace, tolerance and understanding which were critical to the prosperity of Islam and mankind as a whole.

Sheikh Azindoo further stated that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu had commended the National Mosque and its partner NGOs including Jil-Al Quran and Hudai Foundation for continuously taking up initiatives geared towards promoting and preserving Islam in the country.