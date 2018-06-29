Ghana has lost a fine public servant - Akufo-Addo reacts to Amissah Arthur's death

President Akufo-Addo has described the death of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur as unfortunate because of his contributions to the public life of the country
.
According to Akufo-Addo, Ghana has lost a fine public servant following the passing of the former Vice President.
Read President Akufo-Addo's post below;
I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.
My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the National Democratic Congress, of which the former Vice President was a prominent member. Ghana has lost a fine public servant.
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Background
Reports indicate that Mr Amissah Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.
He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the death of President John Atta Mills on 24