Ghacem supports 34th National Farmers Day

The Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr Morten Gade, has underscored agriculture as the backbone of Ghana’s economy and appealed to the government and stakeholders in the industry to join hands to ensure its success.
“Today, agriculture represents 18 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Ghana which is far too low in ensuring that the sector remains the main employer in Ghana,” he bemoaned.
Presentation
Mr Gade was speaking in an interview with the media after handing over 1,000 bags of cement on behalf of Ghacem to the organising committee of this year’s National Farmers Day celebration.
The Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah, received the cement on behalf of the committee.
Also present was the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Perennial Crops, Mr Kenedy Osei Nyarko.
Commitment
Mr Gade observed that the theme for the celebration: “Agriculture, moving Ghana beyond aid’ was timely, with the government reiterating its commitment to develop the economy beyond aid.
“Ghacem is ready to support the government in this direction,” he assured.
He said the company’s flagship social investment programme, ‘the Ghacem Cement Foundation’ continued to provide free cement for infrastructural development for deprived schools and hospitals and that the company had invested GH¢16 million on the programme since inception.
For his part, Dr Nurah thanked Ghacem for the consistency in supporting the annual farmers day celebration.
He said this year’s celebration, the 34th edition, would be held in Tamale and appealed to corporate institutions to offer timely support to ensure a successful event.