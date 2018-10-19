ASA Savings and Loans votes GH¢367,500 for CSR

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has voted GHC367,500 for its corporate social responsibility activities (CSR) in the country this year.
The CSR activities include scholarships to brilliant, needy students, the provision of furniture for schools, the distribution of mosquito nets, mechanised boreholes for communities which lack access to clean and safe water, breast cancer screening, free health care and drugs for members of the public, as well as donation of assorted items to orphanages and under-privileged schools.
The Accra West Regional Manager of the company, Mr Mohammed Khalilur Rahman, said this in a statement when the firm organised free medical screening for residents of and around Ghana Flag on the Obom Road at Kasoa in the Central Region.
At the event, which was the second in the area, residents were screened for various ailments, including Hepatitis B, malaria, blood pressure and diabetes.
Mr Rahman noted that the company would continue to undertake more CSR activities in order to reach out to more people, especially those in need.
“As part of our work, we are committed to supporting ongoing development in the communities where we operate. Our CSR activities are wide and varied – education, health screening with free medicine, donations, boreholes, scholarships and beyond,” he said, adding that “in 2017, Asa Savings and Loans undertook medical screening (malaria, Hepatitis B, BP, diabetes, general screening with free medicines, distribution of mosquito nets) and donations in 42 communities, benefiting 7,401 people at a cost of $35,000 (GHC157,025)”.
As of last month, he said, the company had undertaken about 52 activities costing $45,000 or GHC216,000 to benefit 8,100 people in the various regions.
Mr Rahman said the cost of the free medical care at Kasoa was GHC5,800 and that it aimed at covering over 200 people.
Dr Godwin Abayarur of the Barnor Memorial Hospital, who attended to the residents, said the screening had been successful.
ASA Savings and Loans Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of ASA International, a global micro-finance leader in Asia and Africa.
It started operations in 2008 and was granted a savings and loans licence by the Bank of Ghana in 2013.