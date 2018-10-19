135 Land Cruisers, Pickups for army – Akufo-Adoo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is poised to resource the Ghana Armed Forces to enable
them deliver on their mandate .
While speaking at the Military Academy in Accra on Friday, October 19 at the graduation ceremony of new army personnel, the president said the government, this year, has ordered additional 135 vehicles including hard body Pickups, Toyota Land Cruisers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and dispatch Pickups to support the army personnel.
President Akufo-Addo said the vehicles will arrive in the country within the next two months.
“As your Commander-In-Chief, I promise you will be provided with the necessary resources to carry out your roles effectively.
“You will bear testimony that since my government assumed office last year, we have done a lot to improve upon certain areas of your logistical supplies. For example, the government delivered, recently fifty robust high occupancy Kia buses for the purpose of transporting service personnel across the length and breadth of the country.”
“In 2017, the government delivered forty Pickups to the military personnel involved in the Operation Calm Life. We have ordered additional 135 vehicles including the hard body Pickups, Toyota Land Cruisers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prados, Toyota Land Cruiser Pickups and dispatch motorbikes to improve transportation facilities for the troops. These vehicles will arrive within the country within the next two months.”