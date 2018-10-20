First Lady visits children clubbed by dad

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, was at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) last Wednesday and visited the three children who were allegedly clubbed by their father.
She empathised with the children and wished them speedy recovery.
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, on behalf of the First Lady promised the children GHc3,000 towards their upkeep.
The children, aged 10, six and four, were allegedly clubbed by their father, Kwame Obey, who had clubbed their mother and another sibling aged one-and-a-half years to death last Sunday at Mamakwaa, near the Bobi Camp and close to Denkyira Gyankobo. The perpetrator is alleged to have absconded thereafter.
The bodies of the deceased were found in a pool of blood by the suspect’s elder brother who had gone to visit the couple and their children last Sunday night
Hospital officials say one of the children is still in a critical condition.
Background
In its issue of Wednesday, October 17, 2018, the Daily Graphic reported the story of Kwame Obey, 32, who went on a mission to end the lives of his wife and four children at Mamakwaa, a cottage near Denkyira Gyankobo in the Central Region last Sunday.
In a rage, he is alleged to have taken a piece of wood with which he hit his 28-year -old wife, whose name was given only as Ekua and four children he has with her — Gifty Otoo, 10; George Otoo, 6; Frank Otoo, 4, and Afia Otoo Anuonyam, aged one-and-a-half years.
The wife and the youngest of the children died instantly, while the three other children are battling for survival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where they are on admission.
The suspect is currently at large and the police have mounted a search for him.