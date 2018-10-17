Fire destroys properties at Konkomba Market

One person is on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a fire outbreak at the Komkomba Market on Tuesday.
The fire is said to have affected about 200 people whose make-shift properties were consumed by the fire.
Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, victims believe it may have been caused by an electrical fault.
“I live here with my two children and my wife and we don’t know where we are going to sleep this evening,” one shattered man said.
Another victim, Alhassan Abdul Razak explained that, even though he managed to save his wife and two weeks-old baby, everything else he had got burnt.
“I was sleeping outside because I was on the night shift when I heard about the fire. Luckily for me, I was able to save my wife and two-weeks-old baby but my uniform and everything is gone,” Alhassan narrated.
Although the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) managed to douse the fire, officers said until the residents relocate or restructure the neighbourhood very little can be done to help them in case of any disaster.