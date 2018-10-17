Prez Akufo-Addo receives credentials of seven envoys

Seven envoys on Tuesday presented their letters of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House.
At the turn of each envoy, the national anthems of the respective countries and that of Ghana were played in front of a mounted police guard, and receiving them, President Akufo-Addo traced the historical relationships between Ghana and each country and the European Union and gave an assurance that the ties would be enhanced for the mutual benefit of one another, especially in terms of economic relations.
Senegal
He commended President Akufo-Addo for stepping aside to allow his Senegalese counterpart to vie for a membership position on the United Nations Human Rights Council and described it as a great decision.
President Akufo-Addo, in response, said even before independence and after, Ghana and Senegal had remained vanguards in championing development in the sub-region and Africa.
Israel
He said Ghana was the first African country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel and expressed happiness that there were a lot of Israeli companies in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo, in turn, expressed the hope that Ghana could derive maximum benefit from Israeli technology and agriculture.
France
The President, for his part, talked about cooperation between Ghana and France and said it was exemplified in areas such as education, water, sanitation
Qatar
President Akufo-Addo in response, said he was looking forward to visiting Qatar, as part of efforts to equally promote good relations and deeper economic ties between the two countries
Sierra Leone
President Akufo-Addo assured her of Ghana’s continuous support for her country.
Lebanon
In response, President Akufo-Addo noted that over the years, generations of Lebanese had settled in Ghana and contributed to the socio-economic development of the country and mentioned that Ghana had had two Commanders of UNIFIL General Seth Obeng and General Erskine in Lebanon.
European Union
She said Ghana had the political stability, natural resources and dynamic youth with entrepreneurial abilities, coupled with a government that was ready for business, and said with these, the EU would support Ghana to attract the needed investments.
President Akufo-Addo, in reply, welcomed the broad support from the EU, which he described as Ghana’s important development partner.
He stressed that Ghana would be more self-reliant in the exploitation of its natural resources and human capital and said that encapsulated the development slogan of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.