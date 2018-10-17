Prempeh College suspends 14 students for breaking bounds

Prempeh College in Kumasi has handed a two-week suspension to 14 students for leaving campus without authorization.
The students were said to have sneaked out to town by scaling the school’s fence wall.
School authorities said some of the culprits, who were noted for sneaking out to town to watch UEFA football matches on television, cinemas, allegedly, left campus after last Friday’s evening church service and returned around 1 a.m the next day.
The Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of the school, Mr Ernest Wiafe, told a gathering of old boys of the school that the school’s cadet mounted a surveillance with the help of the authorities to clamp down on truants students.
Disciplinary committee
He said the culprits were put before a disciplinary committee within 48 hours and found guilty.
They are to return in two weeks, together with their parents, to sign a bond to be of good behavior.
Mr Wiafe said the students would also forfeit their boarding status to become day students till they completed school.
He commended the cadet corps for their efforts and also for helping to stop miscreants around the Sofoline Interchange from attacking students lately.
He said the authorities were working hard to restore discipline in the school.