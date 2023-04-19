Fidelity Bank keen on stronger bond with Graphic

Daily Graphic Apr - 19 - 2023 , 08:44

Fidelity Bank PLC will strengthen its relationship with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) for mutual benefit, and also for the interest of their stakeholders.

The bank's Director, Inclusive Banking, Esi Mills-Robertson, said businesses, no matter their resources, could not thrive in isolation, hence the need to forge and build partnerships that would help sustain them.

Ms Mills-Robertson said this when she led a delegation from the bank to call on the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey.

The visit was to afford the delegation the opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment, as well as discuss areas of mutual business interest.

The delegation included the Head of Marketing, Digital and Brand Marketing, Eric Frempong Amponsah, and other officials of the Marketing and Corporate Affairs unit.

Partnership

Ms Mills-Robertson said as an indigenous bank, Fidelity was keen on leveraging the professionalism, credibility and experience of Graphic to build synergies that would inure to the benefit of the partnership.

“We have worked together before and we want to strengthen that relationship.

We are open to partnerships that will inure to our mutual benefit and you can always count on our support,” Ms Mills-Robertson gave the assurance.

Congratulating Mr Yartey on behalf of the bank, Mr Amponsah Frempong said there was no doubt that the Editor would succeed in his role, given his work ethic and the experience he had garnered in the profession.

“We have been thrilled by your appointment and excited that you will bring your vast experience as the former Editor of Graphic Business to this role.

We do not doubt that you will excel in your new role and we wish you well.

The Editor, Graphic, for his part, expressed appreciation to members of the delegation for their best wishes and expressed delight that the bank had decided to rekindle the relationship between the two businesses.

He said GCGL was willing to work closely and collaborate with Fidelity Bank PLC, which would be of mutual interest to both parties.

Mr Yartey further said, despite the competition, Graphic was facing on all fronts in the media landscape, it had maintained its leadership and would continue to leverage its experience and expertise to remain the market leader.

Leaders

“As leaders in the market, we are aware of the competition in the business, but we have the experience and the expertise and are not taking anything for granted, leverage these to maintain our niche and lead.

“We also acknowledge that the success of business initiatives is all about relationships and partnerships that is why as Graphic, we are happy to have Fidelity Bank on board.

“This year, we mark the 73rd anniversary of Graphic and we will ensure that we build partnerships and relationships that will help our brands remain strong to preserve the heritage and legacy of the business,” Mr Yartey said.