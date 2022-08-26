Fabulous Woman Network holds mentorship session in Kumasi

The Fabulous Woman Network, an advocacy organisation that supports the growth of women has begun schooling promising Junior and Senior High School students in Kumasi on how to "face the world" beyond the classroom and become relevant to their communities.
The group that provides training programmes, networking opportunities, business coaching and mentoring undertook the capacity-building exercise with the support from the United States of America (USA) embassy in Ghana.
The main focus though was to inculcate into the youth how to celebrate, develop and inspire African women to create wealth and impact the lives of people.
The students, some in their final year in Senior High School were exposed to different career mentoring sessions, leadership training, core life skills training, TVET and computer skills training to prepare them on how to navigate their future.
Opportunity
The founder of the Fabulous Woman Network, Ama Duncan, said the target was to engage students currently on vacation, make them busy and expose them to practical life experiences.
They were exposed to different career options and hard skills that will prepare them to create wealth for themselves.
Madam Duncan said after the exercise, beneficiary students will be monitored, given periodic guidance and assessed to identify any shortfall for necessary correction.
The Public Affairs Counselor of the USA Embassy, Ghana, Virginia Elliott, said the embassy was working to support young people especially those in Ghana.
“Since the youth are the future leaders, there is the need to implement programmes like the young African leaders initiative, and we support young people to develop the skills and abilities to enhance their chances in life," she said.
Madam Elliott said the US embassy manages a wide range of exchange programmes and gives Ghanaians the opportunity to study while urging other agencies to follow them on all social media platforms to be able to benefit from its sponsorships.
She urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to develop their skills in order to develop Ghana.