F. Alpha and Omega Hospital to register 10,000 onto NHIS

Beatrice Laryea Apr - 15 - 2024 , 20:23

A newly-established medical facility, the F. Alpha and Omega Specialist Hospital, has begun the registration of an estimated 10,000 residents of Madina and its environs onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The exercise, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), is to enable residents in the area to have access to free medical care at the hospital.

The four-storey facility, situated on a three-acre land at Madina Powerland, near the Ritz Junction, offers general Out-Patient Department and In-Patient services, specialised surgical services, pediatrics, antenatal, obstetrics and gynaecological services.

The NHIA-accredited facility also offers laboratory, pharmacy, ear, nose and throat clinic, eye clinic, dental clinic, as well as in vitro fertilisation services.

Opening ceremony

At a ceremony to open the hospital last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francis Fosu, said he was inspired to help the poor in society access medical care after he lost his sister due to his family’s inability to pay for her surgery years ago.

He stated that the new hospital was the sixth to be established by his outfit in the country, following three others operating in Kumasi and two in the Oti Region.

“We have seen that the poor in society are suffering when it comes to accessing healthcare services at the higher levels. "They don’t have money to pay. So our vision is to provide quality healthcare for all,” Mr Fosu explained.

Mr Fosu Francis (with microphone) speaking at the opening ceremony

“We have decided to also come to Accra, precisely in a location where there is a Zongo community and other communities where we have more of such people so they can also enjoy quality and standard healthcare services with less or no cost at all,” he said.

“My job is to see someone who does not have money but needs healthcare and when I help the person, then I am fulfilled. That is why the NHIS is costing GH¢30 per person but I'm doing it for free for them. My budget is to register 10,000 NHIS clients within this community so that nobody comes here without insurance. We want to make it easier for them to access the facility,” Mr Fosu assured.

NHIS tariffs

Mr Fosu called for a consensus among government, pharmaceutical companies and health service providers for a roadmap towards the review of the NHIA tariffs, which he said, was a great challenge to service providers.

“The state, manufacturers and importers of drugs and all pharmaceutical industries need to meet and come up with a roadmap as far as the prices are concerned before the NHIA comes out with their price. Other than that, after the NHIA comes out with their prices, these manufacturers will also come out with new prices which will be of no positive impact to the nation,” he said.

Regenerative health

For his part, the Deputy Director for Claims, NHIA, Owusu Ansah, said his outfit was working assiduously for new tariffs to give both patients and service providers a respite.

He said the NHIA, under the leadership of the new CEO, Dr Da Costa Aboagye, was embarking on three projects — regenerative health, creation of wellness centres in hospital facilities, and the review of tariffs, which was currently under discussion.