Diplomats, foreign officers deserve recognition - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Kester Aburam Korankye Apr - 15 - 2024 , 18:59

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has initimated that staff of Ghana's foreign missions must be recognised for the invaluable roles they play in the nation's development.

She said whiles officials from various ministries enter into bilateral agreements on behalf of the government, most of the work abroad are facilitated by Ghana's diplomats and foreign officers stationed in the country's missions across the globe.

"I always keep saying that before you see that a facility has been granted a country, whether it is a grant or whether it is a loan or whatever it is that goes on between two countries for a country like ours, a multilateral organisations like probably the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank, the United Nations, it means there is a lot of works that has gone on between the Foreign Ministry involving our Missions Staff outside the country and that institution or the country” she said.

Ms Botchwey was speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications (DAMC) Limited which is partnering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to launch the maiden Diplomatic Honours Awards.

The initiative seeks to acknowledge and honour outstanding foreign service officers, diplomatic and non-diplomatic actors and change makers within the diplomatic space.

It would be held on the theme: "Leveraging Diplomacy for Industrialisation, Sustainable Development, Peace and Security", and take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on June 6, 2024.



It will bring together distinguished diplomats, both serving and retired, international civil servants, senior government officials, the business community, policymakers, the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders and influencers, whose works are positively impacting international relations and contributing to the peace and stability of the world and the prosperity of humanity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration commended Ms Harriet Nartey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAMC for the initiative adding that her (Ms Nartey) company had evolved over the years.

She further commended DAMC for helping to educate Ghanaians on the works of the nation's serving diplomats.



Ms Botchwey explained that it was the works that the Foreign Ministry does and the impact that it had that determined the country benefits financially and other goodwill.

For her part, Ms Harriet Nartey, extended an invitation to the Minister to attend the maiden Diplomatic Honours Awards ceremony.

She then expressed her gratitude to the ministry for helping guide the initiative and showing interest in her outfit's goal of appreciating those who have worked and continue to work behind the scenes to develop Ghana.