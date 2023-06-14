EOCO trains 37 officers on forensic audit

Daily Graphic Jun - 14 - 2023 , 11:30

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG), has trained 37 officers in forensic audit to enhance their work of examining financial records of individuals and firms, to derive evidence to find any illegal financial activity.

The participants included 30 officers from EOCO, while the rest were officers drawn from other partner organisations namely, the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Audit Service, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Course outline

At the end of the three-week training, the participants received a post-chartered diploma in Forensic Audit.

The key areas covered during the training included financial crime, forensic audit, cybercrime and criminology and law.

At a closing ceremony at the end of the training at the Head Office of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Accra, the Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, underscored the need for officers to be trained on-the-job in order to equip them with comparable skills required in their line of duty.

This, she said, would go a long way to save the country from the expense of hiring external auditors whenever the need arose.

She, therefore, urged the participants to transfer the skills acquired to impact their duties significantly.

Use knowledge acquired

The Director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Emmanuel Arthur, said the post-chartered diploma programme in Forensic Audit was one of the institute’s flagship programmes geared towards equipping participants with specialised skills beyond their professional or post-graduate qualifications.

He reiterated the need for participants to use the knowledge acquired during the three weeks of training in the execution of their duties to lend credence to the import of their newly-acquired skills.

Present at the programme were the Deputy Executive Director/Operations at EOCO, Nana Antwi; Deputy Executive Director in charge of Intelligence and Monitoring at EOCO, Aba J. Opoku; Accra Regional Security Coordinator of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Nana Oppong (Rtd); a Director and Member of Services at the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG) and Programme Coordinator, Ruby Lamptey, ICAG.

A total of 37 officers drawn from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD), Ghana Police Service (GPS), Audit Service and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), among others, have undergone a three-week training in forensic audit to enhance their work