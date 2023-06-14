Saglemi project case: Prosecutors file witness statements

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 14 - 2023 , 11:15

State prosecutors have filed their witness statements in the trial in which former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda, and four others have been accused of causing financial loss of $200m to the state over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

In court last Monday, the prosecution, led by a Principal State Attorney, Hilda Craig, informed the court that all the witness statements the prosecution intended to rely on had been filed.

The Court, presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, adjourned the case to June 26, 2023 for the defence team to go through the witness statements to pave the way for the completion of pre-trial processes needed for the case to officially commence.

Not guilty

Alhaji Dauda is standing trial with his successor, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah; the Chief Director at the ministry from 2009 to 2017, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu; the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS, the Brazilian company which constructed the affordable housing project at Saglemi, Andrew Clocanas, and a director of RMS, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) consultancy subcontractor, Nouvi Tetteh Angelo.

The five accused persons, who are currently on bail, have pleaded not guilty to 72 counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, misapplying public property, issuing false certificates and dishonestly causing loss to public property.

Prosecution’s facts

Per the old facts presented by the Attorney-General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, in August 2012, the then President, John Dramani Mahama, granted Executive approval to the Ministry of Housing for the construction of 5,000 affordable housing units to be known as the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The housing units, to be executed by the Construtora OAS Ltd, were to be sold to workers through mortgage arrangements provided by the then Ghana Home Loans Company.

Mr Dame said the project was funded by Credit Suisse, following parliamentary approval.

Review

Mr Dame said on February 27, 2014, Dauda, without parliamentary approval, reviewed the EPC agreement and signed both the original and the revised (restated) agreement with Construtora OAS, represented by Clocanas.

The revision allegedly changed the scope of works and the application of the $200 million approved by Parliament, the A-G said.

Disbursement

Credit Suisse, he said, disbursed the $198 million ($200 million less fees and transaction expenses) into the Escrow Account and the 40 per cent advance payment to Construtora OAS was effected on February 27, 2013.

He said the contractor failed to apply the amount towards the intended purpose.

“On December 21, 2016,” he said, “Yakubu again reviewed the original and revised (restated) agreement and signed them (second and his revised or restated), without recourse to Parliament.”

That led to a further reduction in the scope of works to 1,412 housing units at a revised price of $181 million and extended the completion period to July 31, 2017, the A-G alleged.

The prosecution further alleged that series of payments were made to the contractor and sub-contractors for no work done.