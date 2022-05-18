Endoscopy, Clinical Decision units for Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has inaugurated two new medical units to help provide specialised medical care to patients in Tamale and the entire northern part of the country.
The two units -Endoscopy and Clinical Decision Unit (CDU), are expected to operate alongside the Accident and Emergency Care Unit of the hospital.
The CDU is a seven-bed facility equipped with monitors and other medical equipment to enable medical officers to monitor and treat patients according to disease-specific protocols.
The Endoscopy Unit is also equipped with the Endoscopic machines to take care of people suffering from various abdominal conditions.
Specialised services
Inaugurating the units, the Medical Director of the TTH, Dr Adam Atiku, indicated that various medical specialists had been assigned to the new units to attend to patients, particularly those with abdominal conditions.
He said the facilities would go a long way to position the hospital to provide specialised and quality care service to the people as a tertiary facility.
Dr Atiku advised the general public to desist from relying on herbal medicines which were not scientifically approved to treat their illnesses, as such medications could worsen their condition.
Rather, he asked them to always visit the hospital for proper medical examination and treatment, adding that “despite the availability of trained specialists, most people first visit herbal doctors for treatment when they are sick but come to the hospital only when they realise they cannot be cured by herbal medicines. By then, their conditions would have been worsened.
"When you tune in to the local media, almost all of them are advertising medicines for Hepatitis B, ulcers and various illnesses. Now we have specialists, so when you have such conditions, come to the TTH," Dr Atiku directed.
Advice
For his part, the Nurse Manager at the Accidents and Emergency Department of the hospital, Dr Albert Kojo Korsah, advised motorists to be disciplined on the roads to help reduce road crashes, saying the hospital had been recording increasing cases from road crashes, which was very worrying.
A Gastroenterologist and Head of the Endoscopy Department at the TTH, Dr Salimatu Asaam Moro, for her part, urged patients who had gastrointestinal issues to visit the unit for checkups and treatment instead of depending on unapproved medications.