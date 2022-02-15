Direct donations to Appiatse Support Fund - Rev. Dr Aryee

The Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, has asked that all resources, in cash and in kind, meant for the rebuilding of the Appiatse community be channelled through the Appiatse Support Fund.
She said directing the resources through a central channel would ensure proper coordination and accountability in the utilisation of the resources.Follow @Graphicgh
"We want to receive every item, be it in cash, in kind or whatever material, through the Appiatse Support Fund. We want to do things with utmost transparency to help reconstruct the town and restore trust in people to donate for the public good," the chairperson added.
Rev. Aryee made the call when the management of the Kessben Outreach Foundation, a subsidiary of Kessben Media, donated GH¢50,000 to the Fund in Accra yesterday.
In addition to the cash donation, Kessben Media also launched an initiative, dubbed "Make Appiatse live again", with a target to raise 10,000 bags of cement to support the rebuilding of the town.
Rev. Aryee observed that in an era when members of the public lacked confidence in the ability to put public resources to good use, it was important to use the Appiatse situation "to redirect the hearts and minds of Ghanaians to support one another".
Assurance
The General Manager of Kessben Media, Mr Andrew Danso Aninkorah, who made the presentation said his outfit would make further donations to the fund.
Kessben Media had already provided 1,000 bags of cement in addition to some 2,000 bags received from its audience.
Mr Aninkorah said the Appiatse explosion and efforts being made to restore life to the area were a wake-up call for media organisations to use their platforms for social development.
He said in line with that, Kessben Media had collaborated with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to reach out to the wider society.
Background
The government launched the Appiatse Support Fund on January 25, this year to help with the rebuilding of the Appiatse community, which was destroyed in an explosion on January 20.
The fund is meant to support the rehabilitation of people affected by the explosion.
The Appiatse Support Fund Committee is to oversee the mobilisation of funds from members of the public and institutions to reconstruct the community.
Fourteen people died and many others sustained injuries when a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana Limited, a company licensed by the Minerals Commission to transport explosives, to the Chirano Gold Mines Limited through a subcontractor, Joyderk Co. Ltd, exploded.
Buildings in the community were ravaged by the explosion.
Following the disaster, government officials and corporate institutions have visited the community and mobilised initial resources to help bring the area back to life.
The Appiatse Support Fund will coordinate the mobilisation of resources to reconstruct the community.
The committee has the responsibility to disburse the funds in accordance to the highest standards of transparency and integrity for the sole benefit of the people of Appiatse.