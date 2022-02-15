Residents of Borteyman, Adjiringanor & Mmai Djorn applaud IGP for fighting land guards

Residents of Borteyman, Adjiringanor and Nma Dzorn in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are full of praise for the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare for tackling the menace of land guards who have been terrorizing them.
It is recalled that on January 28, 2022, the residents issued a statement about their predicament and subsequently petitioned the IGP to aid them by tackling the menace.
Their petition was well received by the IGP and acted on through the Anti-Languards Division of the Ghana Police Service.
This intervention according to the residents was timely because the issue had been going from bad to worse with daily reports of land guards brutalizing landowners and property developers unprovoked amid some instances of robbery.
The residents further revealed that the IGP's relentless effort to clamp down on the activities of the land guards who use brute force to intimidate property owners had since reduced considerably.
One resident who spoke on grounds of anonymity indicated that these land guards were often in the company of some developers who were illegally taking lands from legally acquired owners with brute force and assault.
"The deployment of Anti Land guard Unit by the Ghana Police Service among is one of the drastic measures employed to effectively end the activities of Land guards in Accra," the resident said.
"We wish to encourage the IGP and the Anti-Land Guards Division of the Ghana Police Service to continue to fight this menace of Land guards in the whole of the Greater Accra Region".
The Land Act 2020 prescribes a minimum five-year jail term and a maximum 15-year sentence for persons acting as land guards. Those who engage the services of same in Ghana also fall foul of the law.