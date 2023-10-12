Court sets December 4 to determine Aisha Huang’s fate

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 12 - 2023 , 10:46

The High Court in Accra will on December 4, 2023 decide whether or not En Huang, also known as Aisha Huang is guilty of illegal mining charges against her.

Justice Mrs Lydia Osei-Marfo set the date after both the prosecution and the defence counsel notified the court about exchanging their final legal arguments (addresses).

Not guilty

Aisha Huang, has been accused of being in the thick of affairs of illegal mining (galamsey), especially in the Ashanti Region.

She was deported from Ghana in 2018, after the Attorney-General decided to discontinue her trial in which she was accused of engaging in small-scale mining without licence.

However, she was said to have sneaked back into Ghana to allegedly engage in the same activities for which she was deported.

The A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, then decided to prosecute her for the alleged crimes before her deportation and new ones committed since her re-entry into Ghana.

It is the case of the prosecution that Aisha had an illegal mining concession at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region and also operated a mining support services company.