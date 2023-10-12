Fire at Kumasi Railways Police Station successfully contained

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 12 - 2023 , 10:54

The fire that gutted the Ghana Railways office in Kumasi which also houses a Police Station at Adum in Kumasi on Wednesday was successfully contained, the police has said.

In a brief statement the Ghana Police Service indicated that their personnel working with the Ghana National Fire Service to investigate the cause of the fire.

“There are no casualties, and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Further development will be communicated,” the Police said.

Attach is the statement from the police:

FIRE OUTBREAK AT RAILWAYS POLICE STATION IN KUMASI

There is a fire outbreak at the Railways Police Station at Adum in Kumasi.

The Police, working with the Ghana National Fire Service, have brought the situation under control.

There are no casualties and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further development will be communicated.