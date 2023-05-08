Congratulations ASP Beatrice Sintim Koree

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2023 , 10:35

I wish to congratulate ASP Beatrice Sintim Koree on the hard work she is performing at the Mankessim roundabout in the Mfantsiman Municipality.

She deserves this for many reasons.

Before she came there, there was congestion at the circle, creating heavy traffic.

Just when one is about to enter Mankessim, either from the Accra or Takoradi highway, drivers spent hours on end, passing through Mankessim to their destinations.

Those travellers coming to Mankessim at times alighted from the vehicle, way before the Mankessim roundabout, to walk to destinations.

Thieves capitalised on the situation, particularly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, which are market days in Mankessim.

It was very frustrating and unbearable.

To top it all, drivers also capitalised on the situation and were indisciplined, driving on the shoulders of the road.

With ASP Koree’s arrival at the scene, she quickly set up an office at the roundabout to check traffic offences.

Drivers were not allowed to load at the roadside, and traders were prohibited from selling in the inner circle, and again, discouraged from displaying their wares on the metal barriers around the circle.

Often, one saw the ASP herself removing children's footwear from the metals.

For every short distance, one would find a policewoman/policeman standing, checking drivers, traders and pedestrians.

She does not sit in her office. Instead, she moves about often, with her officers.

In her activities, she advises drivers and traders to do the right thing.

She is, indeed, a professional woman, very efficient in her duties and worthy of emulation by our young ladies.

As l write, there is sanity and free flow of traffic at the roundabout.

As some appreciate her work, others criticise, insult and even give her names.

Many of us are of the notion that the work of the government must be done in a lackadaisical manner.

When some of us are employed, instead of working hard to enhance the status of the company and expanding it, we rather think of finding every means to enrich ourselves and finally collapse it.

Let's work hard like this police officer, ASP Koree.

My advice to Madam, and her able policemen/policewomen assisting her, is that they should not bow to the whims and caprices of the resenting few.

Just as God told Joshua not to fear, but to be of good courage, so will l tell the ASP not to bow to any intimidation, but to continue with her men and women in the good job being done.

Once again, congratulations to you and your hard-working women and men.

May the Almighty God bless you all and guide you.