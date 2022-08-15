Conduct needs assessment before programmes: Department of Social Welfare to NGOs

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to conduct needs assessment and baseline studies to identify the needs of their target beneficiaries before implementing human development and community empowering programmes.
That is necessary to sustain the programmes and impact lives positively in the communities and ensure their good outcomes without relying always on donor support, the Eastern Regional Director of Social Welfare, Stella Mawusi Mawutor, has stated.
Making the remarks at the inauguration of the Mount Saviour Foundation at Anyirawase in the Ho West District of the Volta Region last Saturday, she said
“Despite the immense support that many NGOs provide for vulnerable individuals and families in our various communities, the support programmes turn out to lose sustainability because many cluster around areas only where donor support is readily available.
“The moment donor support ceases, the activities of the NGO cease and they quickly jump to other areas where they could easily assess funds.”
The inauguration coincided with the opening of the foundation’s training centre in the town.
The Mount Saviour Foundation focuses on providing education, employable skills, health, and other forms of support to orphans, the homeless, youth, women and less privileged in society.
Noble mission
Mrs Mawutor commended the foundation for its noble mission and urged the managers to work in partnership with relevant government agencies to achieve their envisaged goals.
She pointed out that although it was the primary responsibility of the state to ensure the welfare of the citizenry, it also welcomed and encouraged contributions from well-meaning patriots, saying the Mount Savour Foundation bore ample testimony to that fact.
She urged the foundation to create a sterling image for itself by consistently adhering to the needs of the most vulnerable.
Less privileged
The Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Saviour Foundation, Edith Saviour Asem, said the group intended to assist the less privileged through personal loans from funds secured locally and internationally.
“It is also our objective to reduce poverty and hunger through vigorous farming projects, while empowering the youth with sponsorships, skills acquisition and mentorship programmes”, she added.
In the area of education, Ms Asem explained that the foundation’s support to the beneficiaries would be in the form of scholarship packages including the provision of school uniforms, bags, footwear, reading and writing materials.
She said the vision of the Mount Saviour Foundation was to be an anchor organisation that would focus on changing lives and making a difference in the communities and offer hope to the hopeless.
Ms Asem said the foundation had already supported three students to graduate from the Ho Technical University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi; and sponsored 11 children to complete senior high school recently.
She said the foundation was also catering for 15 elderly people while providing food and clothes to 154 others in various communities.
The Paramount Chief of Awudome, Togbega Addae Kwasi Dzani XIII, said the Mount Saviour Foundation had lifted the area to astonishing heights and pledged the support of the traditional authorities in its efforts to bring relief to the needy.
