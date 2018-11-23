Cocoa clerk robbed of GHȻ237,500 at gun point

Four suspected armed robbers attacked and robbed a cocoa purchasing officer of the Kuapa Cocoa Limited, Mr Robert Agyekum of a total of GHȻ237,500 he withdrew from a bank on Tuesday at Mabang in the Ashanti Region.
The suspected armed robbers robbed him of the amount he withdrew from a bank at Tepa a few minutes after he returned to Mabang at about 1.00 pm.
Police say on entering his office at Mabang, a group of four suspected robbers who had taken cover, emerged from the nearby bush amidst gunshots and entered the office, took the money and bolted.
Mr Agyekum who withdrew the amount to commence business looked on in awe as the robbers bolted with his cash.
Police briefing
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online, said police retrieved four empty Ak 47 shells at the crime scene.
According to him, police patrolled the whole of the area but could not find the perpetrators.
A "Police patrol team at the area searched through nearby communities including Bomaa and Subompan but could not find the robbers", Chief Inspector Oppong stated, adding that no arrest had been made so far.
He said the police had begun investigation into the matter and appealed to the public, especially people living around the Mabang community to support the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers.
In a related development, Chief Inspector Oppong said thieves broke into the Cocoa Buying Company warehouse on Wednesday at Nsagobesa, near Sunyani to steal 40 bags of cocoa valued at GHȻ19,000.
Chief Inspector Oppong said the incident happened at about 9:30pm as was reported by the Marketing Clerk of the company, Mr Adjei Boateng to the police in Sunyani.
He said the police were also investigating the matter to arrest the criminals and advised the officers in-charge of cocoa business and cocoa farmers to be extra vigilant to avoid such occurrences.