OneGhana Movement lauds Church of Pentecost for launching sanitation campaign

The OneGhana Movement, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has commended the Church of Pentecost for launching a campaign aimed at improving sanitation in the country
.
According to the OneGhana Movement, the church’s campaign feeds into its “Environmental Care Campaign.”
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Dubbed “Environmental Care Campaign”, the year-long campaign, which is a collaboration among the Church of Pentecost, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the government, is designed to create awareness of land pollution, water pollution, air pollution, sound pollution and the importance of cleaning the environment.
The OneGhana Movement is accordingly urging all churches and other religious bodies; to emulate same and at a minimum: dedicate one major worship day of each month, to educate their congregation about environmental discipline and the role of the citizen/ believer as well as provide one public litter bin at the external fore of their places of worship for use by the general public.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“Churches, Mosques and other religious organisations, are well suited to mobilise their congregation and the wider community towards developing the right attitudes to sanitation and responsible citizenship. Their reach is significant, with the potential to connect the grass¬roots to a much wider network and must be encouraged to continue to promote the greater good of our country,” a statement issued in Accra today and jointly signed by Ms Emily Kanyir Nyuur , Executive Secretary and Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, a Director of the NGO noted.
It said the directive principles of state policy under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, places an obligation on the government, citizens and organisations to protect and safeguard the national environment for posterity.
“We
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Background
The OneGhana Movement in conjunction with Citi FM and the GIMPA Law School organised the 1st Ghana Action Series in February 2018 under the theme; “Environmental Discipline – Dealing with filth in Accra”.
At the end of the event, a communiqué was issued and recommendations made to the effect that – religious bodies should contribute to the fight by preaching and promoting environmental discipline in the week of the monthly National Sanitation Days.
The NGO, has since then, been making efforts to secure the full support of these religious bodies by engaging the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Secretariat, as well as the Office of the Chief Imam, for the adoption of these recommendations.