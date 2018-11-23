Namibian MPs visit to National Youth Authority in Accra

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender, Youth and Information, Communication and Technology from the National Council of Namibia, have paid a day’s working visit to the National Youth Authority (NYA) in Accra.
The delegation, which was led by the Chairperson of the council, Joyce Namuhula, was in Ghana to among others understudy Ghana’s Public Health Sector.
Welcoming the delegation, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations and Programmes at the NYA,
These, he said included the launch of the Steps Towards Employment and Productivity Project (STEP) which has seen over 3000 young people undergo training in Online Digital and Entrepreneurship training as well as the Youth Livelihood Farms Project that targets young persons in rural communities.
He stated that the “get-rich-quick attitude” of the youth is one major factor that is proving counterproductive to the youth development agenda of the country.
He called on the youth to take particular interest in government programmes and to dedicate themselves to their own positive growth and development as well as that of their communities.
Touching on the National Youth Policy,
Mr. Kwesi Evans-Nkum, Director of Education and Training at the National Youth Authority, recounted the journey of the Authority as the government agency responsible for youth development in Ghana, from its inception as a council in the 1970’s to its present status as an Authority backed by an Act of Parliament, ACT 939, 2016.
The Chairperson of the Namibian delegation, Joyce Namuhula expressed delight at the visit and reiterated the sharing of experiences and best practices in youth development work as one major reason for the visit.
She further mentioned Ghana’s Public Health Sector as one area worthy of commendation and said the delegation was in the country to understudy that sector and to take back home worthy lessons of emulation to enrich the sector in her home country.
Present at the meeting were all the Directors at the national secretariat of the NYA.
