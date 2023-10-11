Change in Kintampo Waterfalls colour is not due to illegal mining - Management

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 11 - 2023 , 13:22

There are no illegal mining activities taking place anywhere near the Kintampo Waterfalls as being speculated on social media.

According to the management of the waterfalls, a recent video shared on social media showing a dis-coloured water from the falls was a result of a heavy rainfall, which caused the primary water source from the Pumpum River to overflow its banks, carrying debris and sediments from a road construction into the waterfalls.

The site management of the Kintampo Waterfalls, Franklin Owusu explained that, when it continues raining in the area, it washes all the dirt into the waterfall.

He said the water becomes clean again after the rain and that if it does not rain, for a long period, you see a clean water.

Change in Kintampo Waterfalls colour is not due to illegal mining - Management https://t.co/mMYMSCOsqs pic.twitter.com/8idydnWepE — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) October 11, 2023

Recent dirty water explanation

Franklin Owusu explained that there was a road under construction in the area and the contractor was filling the road with red soil and whenever it rains, it washes it into the waterfall and that it is that dirt from the road construction, which was recently spotted, filmed and circulated on social media, with the assumption that it was illegal mining that had dis-coloured the water..

He said there was adequate security in place to guard against illegal mining in the area.

"Almost all the pathways are rocks, so we don't have any deep water to encourage people to come and mine in the water, it is a shallow water," he said.

He said the 10km journey towards the falls have trees around it, and the Forestry Division patrols it constantly.