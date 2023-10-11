OSP's attempt at freezing Cecilia Dapaah’s account again : Court hears application Thursday

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 11 - 2023 , 16:01

An application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor seeking to freeze the accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah again will be heard by an Accra High Court tomorrow (October 12, 2023).

The application by the OSP was expected to be heard on October 18 but the court has decided to hear it earlier (October 12, 2023) following an application for abridgment of time filed by lawyers of Mrs Dapaah.

In a ruling this Wednesday afternoon (Oct 11), the court, presided over by Justice Edward Twum, held that Mrs Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, will suffer greater hardship if the application was not heard earlier.

Justice Twum said pursuant to a ruling by the court on August 31, dismissing a first freezing application, the OSP released Mrs Dapaah’s funds to her on September 5 but seized them again on the same day.

The OSP, the court said, then filed an application for another freezing order on September 11, served Mrs Dapaah on September 20, with a return date for hearing on October 18.

It was the considered view of the court that the long period for the application to be determined will be inimical to Mrs Dapaah and caused greater hardship for her as she would be disadvantaged not knowing her fate regarding her bank accounts.

In view of that the court decided to hear the application on Thursday, Oct 12 instead of October 18, 2023.

“In the interest of fairness, justice, fairness and expeditious trial the court grants the applicant prayer,” Justice Twum held.