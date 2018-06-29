Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Cape Coast: Tears flow for Amissah Arthur

Author: Deborah  Oluwamuyiwa
Cape Coast: Tears flow for Amissah Arthur
Amissah Arthur's Cape Coast family house

It was all tears when the Graphic Online visited the residence of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur in Cape Coast Friday morning.

A sizeable crowd had gathered outside his Adisadel Estate residence. This was because they were prevented from entering the house on the grounds that Mr Amissah-Arthur's mother was yet to be informed of his passing.

According to some family members, the former Vice President shared a strong bond with his mother, therefore they had to be strategic in informing her of his passing.

The family said the Superintendent Minister of the Wesely Methodist Church, Very Reverend Richardson Andam, was with her awaiting the arrival of some close family members to be present before the news was broken.

The Newly elected Cape Coast South Constituency Chairman, Mr Korankye Taylor expressed his condolences to the family while expressing shock at the news of his death.

He said it was hard to get over the shock as the late Amissah Arthur because he was actively involved in last Saturday's NDC Constituency elections.


"It is hard to believe because I was with him last Saturday and he showed no signs of someone who was sick, I am saddened and I pray he rests well in the bossom of our Lord", he said.

Background

Reports indicate Mr Amissah Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.

He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the death of President John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.