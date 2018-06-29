Cape Coast: Tears flow for Amissah Arthur

It was all tears when the Graphic Online visited the residence of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur in Cape Coast Friday morning
.
According to some family members, the former Vice President shared a strong bond with his mother, therefore they had to be strategic in informing her of his passing.
The family said the Superintendent Minister of the Wesely Methodist Church, Very Reverend Richardson Andam, was with her awaiting the arrival of some close family members to be present before the news was broken.
The Newly elected Cape Coast South Constituency Chairman,
He said it was hard to get over the shock as the late Amissah Arthur because he was actively involved in last Saturday's NDC Constituency elections.
"It is hard to believe because I was with him last Saturday and he showed no signs of someone who was sick, I am saddened and I pray he rests well in the
Background
Reports indicate
Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.
He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the death of President John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.