Scores troop to Amissah Arthur's residence following his death

Scores of people are trooping to the Ridge residence of former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to express their condolences to his family following his passing in the early hours of today
.
When Graphic Online got to the residence around
Mr Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Base gym on his usual exercise but was pronounced dead on arrival at the 37 Military Hospital. He was 67.
Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.
He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in