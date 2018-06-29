Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Scores troop to Amissah Arthur's residence following his death

Author: Sebastian Syme
Scores troop to Amissah Arthur's residence following his death
Scores troop to Amissah Arthur's residence following his death

Scores of people are trooping to the Ridge residence of former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to express their condolences to his family following his passing in the early hours of today.

Some leading members of the National Democratic Congress including the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Information, James Agyenim-Boateng and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah are currently at his home to sympathise with the bereaved family.

When Graphic Online got to the residence around 10am some media houses had pitched camp there to provide live reports.

Mr Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Base gym on his usual exercise but was pronounced dead on arrival at the 37 Military Hospital. He was 67.

Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament.


He was nominated by Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in.This followed the sudden death of President John Atta Mills on 24 July 2012.