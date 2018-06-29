Respect our privacy - Amissah-Arthur's family urges media

The family of late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has urged the media to respect their privacy following his passing on Friday morning, June 29, 2018
.
A statement signed by the former Vice President's brother, Jabesh Amissah-Arthur confirmed his sudden demise in Accra and requested that the media gives the family some privacy.
The statement also expressed gratitude "for the outpouring of love and support in this moment of grief," adding that the family would keep the public informed of the funeral arrangements
Read the family's statement below;
PRESS STATEMENT
SUDDEN DEMISE OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT
With deep regrets, we announce the sudden demise of the immediate past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency K. B. Amissah-Arthur, in Accra this morning.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support in this moment of grief. In due course, the family would keep the public informed of the funeral arrangements.
Respectfully, we wish to request that the media gives the family some privacy in these very difficult times.
END
Jabesh Amissah-Arthur
Friday, 29th