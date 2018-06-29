Graphic Online

Respect our privacy - Amissah-Arthur's family urges media

Author: Graphic.com.gh
The family of late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has urged the media to respect their privacy following his passing on Friday morning, June 29, 2018.

Mr Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A statement signed by the former Vice President's brother, Jabesh Amissah-Arthur confirmed his sudden demise in Accra and requested that the media gives the family some privacy.

The statement also expressed gratitude "for the outpouring of love and support in this moment of grief," adding that the family would keep the public informed of the funeral arrangements

Read the family's statement below;

PRESS STATEMENT


SUDDEN DEMISE OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT

With deep regrets, we announce the sudden demise of the immediate past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency K. B. Amissah-Arthur, in Accra this morning.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support in this moment of grief. In due course, the family would keep the public informed of the funeral arrangements.

Respectfully, we wish to request that the media gives the family some privacy in these very difficult times.

END

Jabesh Amissah-Arthur

for : The family

Friday, 29th June, 2018