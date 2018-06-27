Graphic Online

Burglar entered Ghana's High Commission in London from back door

Author: Nana Sifa Twum

The London Metropolitan Police are investigating circumstances surrounding an alleged burglary at the Ghana High Commission at the Belgrave Square in London.

Graphic Online gathers a middle aged man of a Caribbean background took undue advantage of a motor rally in the area and went through the back of the office complex where the kitchen is and forcibly entered the premises.

The incident is reported to have occurred during the mid-morning of Monday June 25, 2018 when the area was apparently busy.

A source close to the Ghana Mission in London revealed that an alarm was quickly raised and the police was called to the scene.

The man was then arrested after some scuffle with the police. He is said to be on admission at an undisclosed hospital in London under police guard.


“It is not deemed as a suspected terrorism” but we are waiting for the police to finish their investigations,” a source noted

A spokesperson at the press office at the Metropolitan office told Graphic Online that the investigations were still on ongoing and will be made public when full investigations have been concluded.

The motive of the alleged burglar still appears as a mystery. It is also not clear how he could possibly know that there was an entrance at the back of the building and why he also decided to carry out his intentions during the day.