Anas pays little Anas a visit

Role models occupy essential places in the hearts of their admirers. And so having a one-on-one encounter with one's role model always come with unimaginable joy
.
The little girl, who some social media users have named as little Anas dressed like Anas to her school's Career Day celebration.
Photos of the little girl's costume during the Career Day were published on social media.
Career Day is a day some school's, particularly the private ones have set aside to allow their pupils to dress in the outfit or costumes of the professions or jobs they would like to do in future.
The day enables the pupils to come close to their dream as they dress in their respective attire.
It was during this Career Day that the so-called little Anas dressed like her role model. The little girl's costume attracted the attention of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who decided to pay her a surprise visit