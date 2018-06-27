I pity Kweku Baako; he's unaware of Anas' antics - Kennedy Agyapong

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has been asked to be cautious of the spirited defense he is mounting for ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas
“Anas and Kweku Baako should not joke with me; I’m a serious person and I take my time to do
Ken Agyapong is set to premiere an exposé on the investigative journalist whom he claims extorts monies from his victims.
The video dubbed: Who watches the watchman” will be premiered on a giant screen on Wednesday, June 27 at the forecourt of Oman FM, at Madina in Accra.
Though Ken Agyapong claims some people around Anas are trying to stop the premiering, he is certain it will soon come off.
In the video, he said Ghanaians will see that Anas is not a saint as he wants people to believe.
Kweku Baako doesn’t know how the boy conducts investigations. It pains me if he challenges me on air,” he bemoaned.