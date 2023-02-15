Banker now Suhum Ankobeahemaa

A 43-year-old female banker has been installed as the Mankrado Ankobeahemaa of Suhum under the stool name, Nana Akosua Korang Larbi I.
The new Ankobeahemaa, who is known in private life as Irene Afoakwa, swore the oath of allegiance to the Suhumhene, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, at his Suhum palace last Saturday.
The event was attended by hundreds of people including chiefs, queenmothers of the area as well as dignitaries such as the Managing Director of Ghana Consolidated Bank, Daniel Addo, and the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour.
Also present were the 1996-year group of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) of which the Ankobeahemaa was a member and some religious leaders.
Tradition
Osabarima Kofi advised the new Ankobeahemaa to abide by the laws and traditions of Akyem Abuakwa since Suhum formed part of Akyem Abuakwa.
He also told her to be sincere and truthful to the people in order to succeed.
That, Osabarima Kofi explained would enable her to implement her development agenda for the welfare of the people.
The Suhumhene also asked the people to support the new Ankobeahemaa in all her activities and called for unity among the people.
Girl-child support
In response, Nana Akosua Korang Larbi I said the welfare of the girl-child would be her priority and she would, therefore, solicit support from the queenmother of Suhum to come out with policies and programmes geared towards the schooling, training and empowerment of females in the Suhum area.
She said some of the items she would give to female pupils and students would be sanitary pads and exercise books, as well as other valuable commodities that would make life meaningful for them.
Nana Akosua Larbi solicited the support of the people to enable her to accomplish her dreams to improve their welfare.
She assured the Suhumhene and all the other sub-chiefs and queemothers that she would serve them with humility.