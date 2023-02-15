Kpando SHS launches 70th Anniversary

Kpando Senior High School (KPASEC) has launched its 70th anniversary with a call on stakeholders in education to support the institution to develop the potential of the students.
The Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, who made the call, explained that the support of various stakeholders was critical because the government alone could not handle the mandate of delivering quality education in the country.
“Achieving quality education is a shared responsibility because the government alone cannot be left to deliver the quality education we desire for our children and wards,” he said.
He said this in a keynote speech at the launch in Accra.
The event was also used to reveal the anniversary cloth and raise funds for the celebration, which officially comes off in November this year.
Pay your due
The First Sky Group Chairman, therefore, acknowledged the support the school had received from old students over the years.
This included the construction and tarring of internal roads on the entire campus, provision of tennis courts, provision of learning resources such as computers, books, projectors, and a National Science and Math Quiz centre.
However, Mr Kutortse stated that old students were not done paying their dues to their alma mater, adding that the anniversary should mark a significant beginning of a new era in contributions towards the development of the school.
“I call upon KPASEC/KOSA to come together to support the anniversary in diverse ways so we can chart a new cause for our alma mater,” he said.
Situational report
The Headmaster of the school, Charles Evans Apreku, stated that the school in recent years had chalked up academic successes, citing the recent West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as an example where about 98 per cent of candidates passed with flying colours in the core subjects.
“This has called for daily demands for admission from parents and guardians, putting pressure on our limited existing facilities and increasing the challenges of the school,” he said.
Mr Apreku, therefore, called for the construction of an 18-unit classroom block, renovation of the headmaster's residence, the construction of an ultramodern boys dormitory block and the renovation of the existing one; the provision of a 65-seater school bus and the provision of students’ beds and classroom furniture.
School of choice
A Retired Major General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Carl Setorwu Modey, who chaired the event, equally charged management, past students and the planning committee to use the anniversary as a platform to put in place measures that would make the institution the school of choice in the region.