Azu, Sam bow out of Graphic

Two stalwarts of the Daily Graphic, the flagship brand of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), have bowed out after more than a combined 47 years of service to the company.
Mr Vance Azu, who exited as the Night Editor of the Daily Graphic, served the GCGL for 30 years, while Mr Jojo Sam, a Sub-Editor of the biggest selling newspaper in the country, served for 17 years.
Joined by families, friends, colleagues and some distinguished personalities — including the international evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, and the Founder of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, Ambassador Ashim Morton — the curtain on their working lives with the GCGL was lowered on the dance floor of last Wednesday send-off party at the company’s main newsroom.
Warm felicitations
Amidst the warm felicitations, it looked a difficult day to step out of the familiar working environment where, perhaps, they spent longer periods than in the comfort of their homes.
In many ways, it was a joyous moment, typified by the party atmosphere, albeit in a brisk working environment, but in other ways it evoked strong emotions — with some hints of nostalgia — for Mr Azu and Mr Sam as they reminisced the old times and recounted the highs and lows of their careers, working relationships and experiences.
When colleagues cheered during the separate narration of their memorable experiences, soft smiles were mixed with tearful eyes that seemed unwilling to accept the reality of the imminent goodbyes.
In all of it, their speeches conveyed a common strand: retirement will surely come one day.
Appreciation
Mr Azu said he was grateful to God for giving him the health and knowledge to practise journalism and thanked his colleagues for supporting him throughout his career.
“I will never ever forget or forsake Graphic,” he said.
Mr Sam also thanked God for guiding him and giving him the strength to always go about his work.
He was equally grateful to his colleagues and all staff of GCGL for supporting him always.
Privilege
The Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, said the company was extremely grateful for the contributions Mr Azu and Mr Sam had made towards its success over the years.
He challenged the current employees, especially the young ones, to emulate the two and also to work hard for the continuous success of the GCGL.
“There’s something worthy in this brand, and it is incumbent on us to take it into the future. We must rededicate ourselves to the business and build the business,” he said, and praised the retiring duo for their sense of comportment to work.
Feeling of gratitude
The Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, said the retirement of his “two strong men” came with feelings of both gratitude and sadness.
He said the two had served the GCGL and Ghana with dedication, selflessness, passion and love.
“We all bear testimony to the hard work of the two and how diligent they were in their areas of operation,” he said.
Mr Asmah urged Mr Azu and Mr Sam to continue to use their experiences to support the GCGL, even in retirement.
Forgive
Dr Tetteh said one of the greatest ills that destroyed institutions was colleagues getting offended over trivial issues.
He called on people to learn how not to be offended but rather forgive, saying: “Let’s learn to loosen ourselves.”
He prayed for God’s continued protection and guidance for the duo as they stepped into retirement.
Dedicated services
Mr Azu was employed by the GCGL on September 1, 1994. Prior to that, he had done two years of national service and one year as a stringer with the company.
He was first posted to The Mirror, the weekend newspaper, but was moved to the Junior Graphic in 2014 as the Deputy Editor, and finally crowned it by being appointed the Night Editor of the Daily Graphic.
Mr Sam, who had previously worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for 10 years, was employed by the GCGL on May 3, 2004.
Arguably one of the most ‘travelled’ staff within the GCGL set up, Mr Sam was first posted to The Mirror, but later worked for Graphic Showbiz, became the Regional News Editor of the Daily Graphic, was appointed Manager of the Graphic Print Supplies, returned to the Daily Graphic as a Deputy News Editor and finally was made a Sub-Editor.