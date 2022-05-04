Asantehene's arrival for Memphis in May festival

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in the United States of America (USA) for Memphis in May, an international festival which this year is themed as a salute to Ghana.
Otumfuo is leading a contingent of paramount and divisional chiefs, royals, and stool attendants of the Golden Stool to participate in the festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
Otumfuo’s visit will highlight some of Ghana’s culture and traditions and as part of his visit, he will meet with government and business officials and visit areas of attraction in Memphis.
The Asantehene arrived in the U.S. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, and was met on arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport by Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Hajia Alima Mahama and some officials of the Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C..
Also present for the welcome were the President of Asanteman Association of Washington D.C. Metro Area, Golash Opoku Akyeampong Adadey, Asantefuohene of Washington D.C. Metro Area, Owoahene Barima Owusu Acheampong, Nana Aduse Pokuaa, - Asantefuohemaa, Nana Owusu Appia-Dankwah Kwandahor, Manwerehene of Amoafo Traditional Area, Aduanaba Frempong, Aduanahene of Washington Metro area, Nana Kwame Ampem Darko, immediate past Asantefuoheane of Washington Area and other traditional leaders of the Asanteman Association.
The Asantehene left Washington for Memphis on Tuesday to honour an invitation to participate in the Memphis in May International Festival which this year is themed as a salute to Ghana.
The King is also scheduled to attend a Ghana Live Riches and Rhythms performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, May 5 with some of Ghana’s top rap musicians, including Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie in performance.
Then on Friday, May 6, Otumfuo will also attend the Black Star Black Tie Gala which will celebrate His 72nd birthday and also honor Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama.
The King will also address local college students in a public speech, whilst in Memphis.
The climax of the week-long program in Memphis will be a traditional durbar on Saturday, May 7. Activities of the week will then conclude with a Church service on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Each year, Memphis in May International Festival aims to bring the world to Memphis and Memphis to the world. While the honored country is visible in all event themes, a whole week is dedicated each year to honor a country during the International Salute — Ghana was picked for 2022.