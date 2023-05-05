Apostle Nyamekye chairs Church of Pentecost again

Emmanuel Bonney May - 05 - 2023 , 07:34

The Church of Pentecost has re-elected Apostle Eric Nyamekye to serve as its Chairman for the next five years.

This was during the church's 46th General Council Meeting yesterday at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region where Apostle Nyamekye secured an overwhelming majority of the votes.

He won 1,255 ‘YES’ votes out of the 1,262 total votes cast, representing 99.45 per cent.

Apostle Nyamekye assumed office as the Sixth Chairman of the Church in 2018, securing 98 per cent of the votes cast.

Vision

He immediately set in motion a five-year strategic vision, titled "Vision 2023", with the overarching theme of "Possessing the Nations”.

The Vision 2023 plan has led to the expansion of the church's ministry scope, with the introduction of new ministry interventions such as the Home and Urban Missions, Ministry to Persons with Disabilities, Chieftaincy Ministry, Chaplaincy Ministry, School Outreach Ministry, PENSA (Pentecost Students Association) International and Pentecost Workers Guild, among others.

Through these ministry interventions, the church is said to have brought and reformed many unreached persons and marginalised groups such as commercial sex workers, street dwellers, drug addicts, African migrants, expatriates and herdsmen, among others, to the saving knowledge of Christ.

Service

The re-elected Chairman was called into ministry in 1991, and has since served in many stations, including South Africa, where he was a missionary.

Before his election, he served as a member of the church’s Executive Council for five years, and worked with the church’s Youth Ministry, where he served as a member of the National Executive Committee and later as a Patron.

He holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, a Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Apostle Nyamekye is married to Mary, with whom he has six children.

Leadership

Under the leadership of Apostle Nyamekye, the Church of Pentecost has made strides also on the national and global fronts.

The church's membership has grown by 29.1 per cent, from 3,257,699 to 4,203,077 worldwide, and it has won 1,151,723 souls for Christ, out of which 782,578 have been baptised in water between 2019 and 2022.

Within the same period of his administration, the church constructed 57 water facilities and spent over GH¢23 million on educational support and more than GH¢8 million on health support to members.

Apostle Nyamekye's administration also initiated various social development projects in deprived communities and institutions across the country, including the construction of reformation centres for the Ghana Prisons Service, where the church has completed and handed over two of the five facilities to the service, while the three others are at various stages of completion.

Overall, Apostle Nyamekye's first term is viewed within the church as remarkable, and his re-election as Chairman of the Church of Pentecost will inspire optimism for what the Lord has in store for the church in the next five years.

Award

The church was also presented with a national award by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for its instrumental role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church also played a crucial role in evacuating some stranded citizens from Ukraine to Ghana following the outbreak of the war with Russia.