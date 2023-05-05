Lecturer declares bid for NPP flagbearership

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 05 - 2023 , 07:17

A 46-year-old senior lecturer at the Department of History Education of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah, has declared his intention to run for the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nketiah, who was the former President of the UEW campus of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), a former patron of the UEW Governing Council and a TESCON patron at the university, made the declaration at a well-attended news conference at his residence at Akyem Swedru last Monday.

“I do not intend to make any pretensions about my candidacy; this is also not a campaign; it is simply a declaration of intention with a pledge to abide by all the processes the party already have in place or is about to put in place for the smooth conduct of the presidential primary to select a worthy successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he stated.

Aspirants

Mr Nketiah will contest the NPP presidential primary with other party stalwarts like the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bamumia, Messrs Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addae Nimo and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

This brings the number of flag bearer hopefuls of the NPP to 10 with the party slating November 4, 2023 for its presidential primary. but before then the party would hold a Super Delegates Congress in August, this year ,to prune the number of aspirants to five for the contest.

Commitment

Mr Nketiah stressed that with humility, commitment to duty, punctuality, hardwork and strong belief in academic, professional and moral excellence, among others, if the NPP delegates endorsed him as the party’s flag bearer, he would break the eight years political jinx for President Akufo-Addo to hand over the baton to him come January 7, 2025, to continue the party’s good governance.

He, therefore, appealed for moral, technical, intellectual and academic support from the electorates by listening to him and voting for him when all the processes were done and it was time to get the votes to enable him to achieve his ambition.

Mr Nketiah said as a son of the great NPP, he had always loved the party since its formation in 1992, adding that he began as a teenage sympathiser before picking up a party card upon maturity when he went to the university.

He announced that he had served on the governing boards and committees of a few rights institutions and Christian Organisations, including the Reprographic Rights Organisation of Ghana (COPYGHANA) and the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, the biggest Christian layman’s organisation in the world.

Background

According to him, he had also served on the Governing Council of the UEW and Resident of the local Chapter of University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UEW)

He stressed that he believed in God and was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Chaplaincy (HSCC) where he, his wife and children worshipped.

Mr Nketiah had his high school education at the prestigious St Peter’s Senior High School at Kwahu Nkwatia from 1989 -1996 where he obtained the ordinary and advanced level certificates before proceeding to the University of Cape Coast in 1998.