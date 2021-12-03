Alhaji Mohammed Mashud is 2021 National Best Farmer

A 44-year-old Alhaji Mohammed Mashud from the Northern region has been crowned as the National Best Farmer for 2021.
For his prize, Alhaji Mashud would get GH¢600,000 cash and a GH¢500,000 insurance cover.
The first runner up, Suleman Yidana from the North East Region would receive a tractor and disc plough, GH¢200,000 insurance cover, a study trip to Israel and a sprayer.
The second runner up, Rev Samuel Sida from the Ahafo Region also received a Nissan Navara pickup and a GH¢200,000 insurance cover.
The Best fisherman award went to Mr Kweku Ehun of the Gomoa East district of the Central Region who received a two-bedroom house to be built at a location of his choice. Other regional award winners were also awarded.
The awards ceremony was instituted to reward the nation's hard working and gallant farmers and fishers for their commendable and meritorious contribution to the nation's food security.
This year's celebrations was on the theme: "Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana was graced by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and minsiters state from the regions.
As early as 7am, hundreds of people from all over the country thronged to the Adisadel College Park to join the celebrations.
The Park which from Monday November 29 has been host to the Agricultural Fair and the various Regional Focus days saw much higher patronage as the celebrations was climaxed.
In all 165 farmers and fishermen were awarded at the ceremony.
Alhaji Mashud said it was important that government worked to accelerate efforts at mechanizing agriculture to make the sector more attractive for the youth.
He said it was time to support the local agriculture sector to produce more to the nation and extra for exports to reduce the food importation burden on the country.
Mr Ehun called for stringent efforts at stopping all forms of illegalities in the sector to sustain the fisheries.