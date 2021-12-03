Farmers' Day: Regions, Metropolis & Districts celebrate farmers

In the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Baah, reports from Dompoase in the Asokwa municipality that a 54-year-old native of Tatale in the Northern Region, Mr Ibrahim Asamoah, emerged as the municipality’s best farmer.
For his prize, he took home a tricycle, better known as aboboyaa, a certificate, Wellington boots, a standing fan and other farm inputs.
He has become the third person to win the overall best farmer award since its inception in the municipality.
Mr Asamoah is engaged in animal husbandry, rearing animals such as cattle pigs, goats, and sheep and is also involved in poultry farming.
He also does crop farming and has a cocoa plantation.
Urban farming
Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokwa, Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah, praised farmers for their hard work which had sustained the nation all these years.
He said even though the municipality was a very urban one, a lot of the residents were engaged in farming and that the area was a leading producer of vegetables in the region.
“About two-thirds of all vegetables sold in markets in Kumasi and its surrounding districts come from Asokwa”, he emphasized.
He told the vegetable farmers that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had honored a promise he made last year, and has procured a cooling van for the swift conveyance of vegetables to Accra for local consumption and export to the international markets.
Good practices
On her part, Ms Martha Ashami Armah, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, advised farmers to keep proper records to help them see the progress or order wise of their farming activities.
She also urged them to use improved planting materials such as seed, and practice Good Agricultural Practice(GAP) to enable them benefit fully from agriculture.
In the Sunyani Municipality, a 53-year old farmer, Mr Robort Kofi Yeboah was adjudged the overall best farmer during the 37th National Farmers' Day, report Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah and Biiya Mukusah Ali from Banu-Nkwanta.
He was presented a tricycle, three sprayers, six cutlasses, bars of key soap, pieces of cloth and three wellington boots among others.
Mr Yeboah, who hails from Abesim was a worker at a sawmill company but resigned
ventured into farming and rearing of livestock.
Married with two children, he cultivates different varieties of crops and in addition to the rearing of livestock.
The second and third positions went to Mr Joseph Twumasi Beyeden and Mr Opoku Ware Prempe respectively.
Nana Adjei Barnieh, a prominent cocoa farmer was adjudged the best Sunyani Municipal Cocoa Farmer.
In all, 16 farmers were awarded by the end of the ceremony during Farmers in the area exhibited their
The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Ansu Kumi, charged the department of agriculture in the area to explore innovative ways of developing the skills of the farmer-based organisations.
The Sunyani Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr John Ofosu Dankyere, said the government had provided farming tools and equipment to facilitate farming in the municipality.
He called on the youth to take advantage of the government’s interventions such as as Planting for Food and Jobs and the free provision of cashew, mango and coconut seedlings to make a living for themselves through farming.
He explained that agriculture was a major source of income in the municipality, especially food crops and livestock.
Kweku Zurek reports that Mr Kiven Leslie Nii Nunoo Larkai, a 31-year-old Kotobabi-based poultry farmer was declared the Overall Best Farmer in the Ayawaso Central Municipality at an event held at the Accra Technical Training Centre in Accra.
Mr Larkai who has been farming for two years was presented with a tricycle, wheelbarrow, knapsack sprayer, wellington boots, spade/shovel, cutlass, agro-chemicals, disinfectants, feed, transport crates and a water tank for his efforts over the past year.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic after receiving a plaque and a symbolic cutlass, Mr Larkai urged the youth to "put their energies into agribusiness because it pays".
He added that for the next farming year, he was looking to expand his farm so he could make more profit and win a national best farmer award.
The first runner-up position in the municipality went to crop farmer Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, who also received farming implements and a plaque as his award.
In the Kpone Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, 11 farmers were awarded for their contribution to food security as part of the 37th Farmers' Day celebration, reports Benjamin Xornam Glover.
The awardees, who were in various categories, received motor tricycles, refrigerators, knapsack sprayers, wellington boots, cutlasses, pieces of wax prints and mattresses
Mr Daniel Kofi Adjei, 46, was adjudged the Municipal Best Farmer and received a tricycle, cutlasses, field boot and cloth among other items.
Mr Adjei, a Project Manager with Regimanuel Estates, cultivated 70 acres of maize, yam, plantain, watermelon among other crops. He has two permanent workers and engaged five casual workers.
Madam Rebecca Marmle Kudadjie from Okushibri was the first runner up and Mr Sulemana Wahab was the second runner up, who received various prizes.
The Municipal Best Woman Farmer went to Ms Anatu Amidu from Michel Camp area who cultivated five acres of maize, cucumber, okra, onion, among other crops.
Other awardees included Mr Sulemana Abila, Municipal Best Crops Farmer, Mr Kwesi Adu Asiedu, Best Livestock Farmer, Mr Stephen Tetteh Nuertey, Best Fisherman, Ms Esther Doku Amable, Best Fish Processor, Ms Christiana Terkper, Best Agriculture Worker, Mr Ahmed Iddrisu, Best Meat Processor and Kpoiete Kpone Katamanso School, Best Agriculture School
The Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, who handed the awards to the winners at a ceremony held at Gbestile said the Government would continue to play its key roles to improve agricultural production.
He said the Assembly has also made tremendous achievements in the period under review. This includes the distribution of chemicals to 120 farmers, comprising 75 Males and 42 Females to combat fall armyworms that infested maize farms in the Municipality.
Again, 34 staff from the Department of Agriculture have benefited from a training on Technical Education in Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (TEDMAG) on Farmer Based Organisation while over 200 Farmers, comprising 96 Males, 150 Females and 42 staff received series of training on good agricultural practices.
The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mrs Ernestina Agyiri said in terms of crop production in the municipality, a total of 1825 farmers benefited from the fertilizer and seed subsidy programme of the government.
Additionally, 265 farmers and 10 institutions were registered to benefit from the free distribution of improved varieties of Coconut and Mango seedlings under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.