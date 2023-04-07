Akyem Achiase: CDS inaugurates accommodation facilities for GAF Jungle Warfare School

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 07 - 2023 , 10:37

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama on Thursday inaugurated four separate self contained residential apartments to accommodate four military officers and 30 sitter washrooms for recruits at the Jungle Warfare School (JWS) at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

The projects form part of facilities being funded with GH¢100 million financial support from the Chinese government to improve infrastructure in military barracks in Ghana.

In his inaugural address, Vice Admiral Amoama said all the military barracks needed infrastructure, especially residential accommodation and the current government had initiated a laudable programme to solve the problem.

He stressed that apart from its core mandate of training military officers and recruits, the JWS was also offering assistance in the provision of security in the country.

Vice Admiral Amoama stated that jungle Warfare Training was very essential to the military so his outfit would do everything possible to fully equip the JWS to delivery its core mandate.

He noted with pride that the Achiase JWS had been recognised as one of the best of such military institutions worldwide, and therefore, admonished the management and the trainees to sustain the proud record.

The CDS advised users of the the facilities to observe proper maintenance culture for them to last longer.

He was full of praise for the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Achiase, Mr Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo for supplementing the efforts of the government and the military high command to develop the JWS and urged them to sustain the spirit.

The CDS and his entourage including, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General James Oppong Peprah, the Acting Commanding Officer of the JWS, Lt. Col. Jacob Cudjoe, the Acting Chief Instructor at the JWS, the DCE for Achiase, Mr Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng and the Baamuhene of Achiase, Baffour Owusu Sakyi Baah, went round the barracks to inspect ongoing development projects.

The soldiers at the JWS also demonstrated their skills to the CDS and his entourage