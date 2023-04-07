30 writers win 2022 Samira Bawumia Literature Prize

Delali Sika and Yaa Kuffour Senyah Apr - 07 - 2023 , 10:50

Thirty writers have been awarded at the 2022 Samira Bawumia Literature Prize Awards for their exceptional writing prowess.

The competition was opened up for writers to showcase their skills in poetry, short fiction and creative non fiction writing.

The winners were chosen from the over 1000 entries received for this year’s edition.

Winners

The winners; Gabriel Awuah Mainoo, Phinehas Osei and Henneh Kwaku Kyere who emerged ultimate winners for the Poetry, Short fiction and Non Fiction categories respectively each took home a certificate, GH₵ 5000, a laptop and other souvenirs.

The works of the writers would be published in an anthology as a way to train as many writers as possible, and raise interest and awareness within the Ghanaian literacy space.

Opportunities

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia who spoke at the event advised that writers should not loose sight of how valuable writing was in today’s job market as it was also a means to provide opportunities for self-employment and job creation in the future.

“So I encourage you all to continue to read and write. A people who read and write engage their imaginations; and this opens up portals of endless possibilities as the most successful of any generation are those whose ideas solve problems within their communities or the world,” she noted.